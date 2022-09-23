Mark Noble will "thrive" in his new role as West Ham's sporting director, believes D﻿avid Blackmore from Blowing Bubbles fanzine, external

The former captain ended his playing career this summer after making 550 appearances for the Hammers.

Speaking to BBC Radio London, Blackmore said: "﻿It's fantastic news for West Ham fans.

"﻿It will be very interesting to see how he works with David Moyes because, right now, we could probably use someone like Noble in the dressing room - banging a few heads together and telling people what they need to be doing.

"﻿He's such a natural leader and I think he will have such an impact on the club.

"﻿As we go on and see him doing more and more work with the club, I think he'll become the face of West Ham at different events.

"﻿It's a great nod to him and it sounds like something he'll thrive in."