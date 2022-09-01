Ramirez unlikely to join rivals Hearts - Aberdeen boss Goodwin

Aberdeen striker Christian RamirezSNS

Ramirez scored three goals in the League Cup group phase but has lost his place up front to Bojan Miovski

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says he does not expect striker Christian Ramirez to join Hearts.

The 31-year-old American, who scored 16 goals last season, has only made one appearance as a substitute in the Premiership this term and did not make the squad for the midweek League Cup win at Annan Athletic.

H﻿earts have been credited with interest as they seek a replacement for the injured Liam Boyce but Goodwin would be reluctant to sanction such a move.

"I don’t think that’s a transfer that’s going to happen," he said. "I can’t see us loaning a player to one of our rivals.

"And, as of this moment in time, I’m not aware that Hearts have even made contact."