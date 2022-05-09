Man City v Newcastle: Pick of the stats

Manchester City have beaten Newcastle 28 times in the Premier League (D8 L8), now the outright most they have beaten any side in the competition. In their league history, they have only beaten Everton (72 times) more than the Magpies (68 times).

Eddie Howe has lost all 12 of his Premier League meetings with Manchester City, the worst 100% losing record a manager has against a single opponent in the competition. Ten of those defeats have come against Pep Guardiola – also the worst 100% losing record one manager has against another in the Premier League.

City have scored at least once in each of their past 27 Premier League games against Newcastle, the longest run of games with a goal by one side against another in the competition’s history.