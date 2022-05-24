Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak, external

Rating: 7.5/10. This season was meant to be one of transition but we reached an FA Cup semi-final. It would have been an eight if we had finished in the top 10.

Best performance: Manchester City 0-2 Crystal Palace. There are a few choices out there but, while this one is perhaps not quite the best performance of the season, this was a big surprise. For Palace to be the team not to concede a goal against free-scoring City this season is quite an accomplishment.

Player of the season: There are a number of candidates for this and it is so difficult to select one player but I am going to plump for one of the two centre-backs who have both been exceptional this season. It’s almost harsh selecting one over the other but Joachim Andersen has been excellent after joining the club in the summer.

Player whose time is up: Luka Milivojevic. The Serbia and Palace captain has been a wonderful servant to the club but needs regular game time and does not look like being a first-choice midfielder under Patrick Vieira.

Happy with your manager? Yes, very happy. Vieira is not the finished article and still has a lot to learn but he has had an impressive first season at the club. He has done better than many expected and, when you consider he was down as the first manager to be sacked this season, the season of transition has gone far better than we had hoped it would.

Lesson to take into next season: There have been questions about in-game management by Vieira but he is a reactive manager and has shown that he can improve things as he has shown during the season, so I am confident that his learning will continue, particularly the backroom staff that he has recruited.

Off the pitch is a difficult one as it would be easy to point a finger at recruitment but even that stepped up last season and, with the opening of the new youth academy this season, the future is bright.

