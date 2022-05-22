Brentford v Leeds: Confirmed team news

One change for Leeds too as Mateusz Klich is replaced by youngster Sam Greenwood, who makes his first Premier League appearance. It seems Kalvin Phillips will be lining up on his own in midfield as the Whites go all out attack to try and hold onto their place in the Premier League.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Koch, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, Gelhardt, Greenwood

Substitutes: Klaesson, Roberts, Struijk, Bate, Hjelde, Cresswell, Klich, Shackleton, Gray