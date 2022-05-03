Villarreal v Liverpool: confirmed team news

Villarreal make two changes from the 11 that began the 2-0 loss at Anfield and both changes come up front with Gerard Moreno and Boulaye Dia replacing Arnaut Danjuma and Samuel Chukwueze.

Villarreal XI: Rulli, Estupinan, Torres, Albiol, Foyth, Coquelin, Capoue, Parejo, Lo Celso, Moreno, Dia.

Subs: Asenjo, Jorgensen, Gaspar, Mandi, Aurier, Iborra, Trigueros, Pedraza, Alcacer, Chukwueze, Pena, Gomez.