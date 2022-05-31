'Tottenham will be a force to be reckoned with' - your thoughts on Perisic

We asked for Spurs' fans thoughts on Ivan Perisic's pending arrival at the club and what else you are hoping for this transfer window.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Matthew: We still need to strengthen more, but it’s a good start because, for once, we’re getting to see ambition by the club to invest and back the manager, which we lacked under Poch. I reckon another five signings are still needed, such as Bastoni, Eriksen, Spence, a back-up striker and potentially another squad player. But things are looking promising for next season.

Billy: I feel sceptical to be excited for the upcoming season as a Spurs fan, but it’s hard not to be after the recent news of the cash input, Conte staying and now an experienced winner to add to the squad for those tense midweek European games. Now time for some less risky transfers who understand the nature of the Premier League, like Ward-Prowse or Tielemans perhaps.

Arthur: Extremely excited about next season. Perisic is a great addition to the squad and Conte staying (and being backed) means Tottenham will be a force to be reckoned with in 2022-23.

Wynne: Ivan Perisic is such a good addition to the Spurs squad - and he hasn’t cost a penny. Still £150m in the bank.

Mark: The free transfer signing of Perisic, if completed, is a very shrewd piece of business. Perisic is a winner, performs in the big games and will be a great mentor to Ryan Sessegnon. We should consider Eriksen and Bale as additional free transfers, which would give us more cash for younger targets - Bastoni, Bissouma, Spence and Cucurella.

