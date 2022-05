Manager Pep Guardiola will sign a new deal with Manchester City to keep him at the Etihad until 2025, after telling the club he is more determined than ever to win the Champions League. (Star), external

City are considering a move for Barcelona's 24-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong as they look to build their squad for next season. (Mail), external

Want more transfer gossip? Read Friday's full column here