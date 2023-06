Dundee have announced their pre-season schedule, with a week-long training camp in Ireland bookended by friendlies against Brechin City and Arbroath.

Tony Docherty's men visit Glebe Park to face Highland League side Brechin on Saturday, 1 July before heading to Ireland where they will play two matches, details of which are yet to be confirmed.

Then on Wednesday, 12 July it's a trip to Gayfield to take on second-tier Arbroath.