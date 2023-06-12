Newcastle United are leading Tottenham in the race to sign Leicester City's £40m-rated attacking midfielder James Maddison. (Sky Sports), external

Maddison is the only Leicester player the Magpies are interested in, which means they won't be moving for winger Harvey Barnes. (Northern Echo), external

Arsenal have opened talks with the Foxes over a deal to sign full-back Timothy Castagne. (Goal), external

