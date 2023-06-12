Transfer news: Newcastle lead Spurs in battle for Maddison
- Published
Newcastle United are leading Tottenham in the race to sign Leicester City's £40m-rated attacking midfielder James Maddison. (Sky Sports), external
Maddison is the only Leicester player the Magpies are interested in, which means they won't be moving for winger Harvey Barnes. (Northern Echo), external
Arsenal have opened talks with the Foxes over a deal to sign full-back Timothy Castagne. (Goal), external
