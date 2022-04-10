Man City v Liverpool: Confirmed team news
Manchester City make three changes from the side that beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.
Kyle Walker comes back into what is likely to be a back four, with Nathan Ake dropping out.
Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden both start, with Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan dropping to the bench.
Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Sterling.
Subs: Ake, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Steffen, Fernandinho, Mahrez, McAtee, Lavia.
Liverpool's starting XI is as you'd expect.
Diogo Jota comes in to the forward line in one of three changes from the team that beat Benfica in the Champions League. Luis Diaz drops out.
At the back, Joel Matip starts ahead of Ibrahima Konate and in midfield Jordan Henderson replaces Naby Keita.
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane.
Subs: Konate, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Tsimikas, Diaz, Kelleher.