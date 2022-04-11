It was all doom and gloom for Everton after an agonising defeat at Turf Moor against Burnley last week.

Yet the mood has shifted dramatically thanks to a priceless victory over Manchester United, which left the Toffees four points above from the relegation zone after Burnley were beaten by Norwich.

Are you optimistic, Everton fans, that you will now avoid the drop this season?

Or are the remaining fixtures - including a Merseyside derby at Anfield - still a cause for concern?

