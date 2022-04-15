Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford’s game at Watford on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Josh Dasilva and Pontus Jansson have recovered from injury and illness respectively and are fit to play.

On targeting a top-10 finish: "It's funny sometimes how the narrative changes in football. One of your strengths this season is that we have been focused. We just want to go out and play with that confidence."

He praised Ivan Toney for how the striker has adapted to the Premier League: "He is a fantastic team player. Hopefully he can score more goals for the team, and him. Ivan and some of the players have taken the jump to the Premier League quite smoothly."

On Sean Dyche's sacking as Burnley manager: "I don't know what happened behind the scenes. Sean Dyche and his coaching staff have done an unbelievable job. They should build a statue of him outside Turf Moor."

Frank is anticipating a fast start from the struggling Hornets: "I expect them to come flying out. I saw the game against Leeds - they were unlucky and were a tinier bit better than them. Leeds got lucky with two top goals."

Follow the rest of today's news conferences over here