Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal: Tuchel reaction

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel speaking to BBC Sport: “It was very difficult. Nowhere near the quality of the last three matches and if you don’t have this quality you can lose against anybody.

"We are not satisfied. We now have three home defeats with an incredible amount of mistakes. We need to find a solution. I don’t have one right now. A number of individual errors you cannot overcome.

"I hate losing and losing three times at home is unacceptable. I have no interest in praising or criticising individual players today after a team performance like this."