Everton v Leicester - team news
- Published
Everton boss Frank Lampard makes two changes to the side which beat Manchester United 11 days ago.
In comes Yerry Mina in place of Michael Keane in defence for his first game since February. Dominic Calvert-Lewin does not make the squad and is replaced by Demarai Gray.
Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Allan, Delph, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers makes seven changes following his side's injury-time loss to Newcastle last Sunday.
The back four are all replaced, while James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho are all in attack.
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Fofana, Evans, Castagne; Mendy, Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Iheanacho