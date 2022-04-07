We've been speaking with fans from both camps before the mouth-watering game between Manchester City and Liverpool on Sunday.

Ger Deegan from Maine Road Ramble, external and Ste Hoare from The Redmen TV, external have given their thoughts on the title showdown.

Which opposition player are you most worried about?

GD: It isn’t anything new to say Liverpool have heavily depended on Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino but now they have much more flexibility and depth in Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. Whatever combination of the three that start, I expect them to cause problems. City need to be clued in when in possession to avoid being overwhelmed by the bloodhounds up front.

SH: Kevin de Bruyne is the Manchester City player who concerns me the most. He has the ability to unpick any defence in world football and there’s not much you can do to stop him as he’s so good at finding pockets of space. Phil Foden is another who worries me. He’s had some very good games against us and my guess is that Pep Guardiola will put him on the left to try to exploit any space in-behind Trent Alexander-Arnold. Trent will need to be switched on to deal with the threat of Foden.

How will your manager approach the game?

GD: Pep Guardiola is a man addicted to control, in every facet of the game. He did not enjoy how his teams were pulled about by Liverpool in his initial encounters, particularly the high-scoring end-to-end games we saw in 2017/2018 . In a 0-0 draw at Anfield in October 2018, he realised he could use Bernardo Silva as a holding midfielder to stifle Klopp’s pressing and that limited the amount of times his team got caught by Liverpool traps when City tried to play out from the back. Since then, they have only lost one of seven meetings, winning four and drawing three. That’s an impressive feat considering the level both have been at for some time.

SH: Jurgen Klopp will set Liverpool out to simply be Liverpool. We’ll have a high line, we’ll press from the front and we’ll try to play through at a high tempo. In recent games against City, they’ve forced us to play wide rather than through the middle. Thiago is the man we need to play well as that will allow us to play centrally and feed balls into the front three, rather than everything going out wide.

Why will your team win?

GD: It’s going to be nervy given the magnitude of what it could mean but I expect City to be measured. We are still a point ahead which means the onus will be more on Liverpool to win the game, which may leave space to capitalise on and, regardless of the result, it’s going to be a tight end to the season. I wouldn’t swap our team for anyone’s and believe when firing on all cylinders we are the best team in the country. I hope they can prove that again on Sunday.

SH: I think it’ll be a close game and have already predicted a 1-1 draw but if we do win, which we are absolutely capable of, it’ll be because our forwards can outgun City. We just need one of those five players to be on top form and that will give us a huge chance to get the win.