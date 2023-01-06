Sutton's predictions: Bournemouth v Burnley

Sutton's predictions: 2-1

With his Burnley side top of the Championship, wouldn't it be great if Vincent Kompany really went for it in the FA Cup, after winning it as a player with Manchester City in 2011? I actually think Bournemouth need the win more, however, because they are sliding badly in the Premier League.

Nathan's predication: 0-2

It wouldn't be a huge surprise if Burnley beat Bournemouth.

