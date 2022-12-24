Dundee United 2-2 Hearts: What they said

Dundee United manager Liam Fox spoke to BBC Sportsound: "It was an end-to-end game, lots of controversy. It was two teams going at it. We're disappointed that we've not come away with the three points but I'm really happy with my team today.

"If I get what I got today from my team, over the next weeks and months, we'll be fine.

"That's the level of consistency we're striving for, with the ball and without the ball. I've seen improvements today but we need attitude and intensity every single day from the players.

"Fletcher has taken a sore one, he's a concern for Wednesday. I thought he was outstanding today, the way he lead the line."