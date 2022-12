Livi shotstopper Ivan Konovalov takes position between the stick in Jonathan Sutherland's team of the week after his performance in the Lions 1-1 draw agaisnt St Mirren.

Down to 10-men for the second time in a matter of days, the 28-year-old impressed when the Buddies threw all they could at him, pulling of particularly good saves when Eamonn Brophy and Marcus Fraser had digs.