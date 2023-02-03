Game of the weekend: Aberdeen v Motherwell

Wednesday's 3-1 loss to St Mirren left Aberdeen with a dismal record of nine defeats from the 11 games they have played in all competitions since the top flight resumed after the World Cup.

Level with St Mirren until the 81st minute, Barry Robson appeared to have drawn more from 10-man Aberdeen than the players had delivered under Jim Goodwin. However, the interim manager needs the added fight to produce points lest Aberdeen be sucked into the relegation quagmire.

For all that, Motherwell would happily trade places with the seventh-placed Dons. Steven Hammell's team are 10 league games without a win, so no surprise then, that goal difference alone keeps them from occupying bottom spot.

It's a meeting of two clubs craving three Premiership points. In terms of the managers, a win for Robson would boost his chances of landing the job on a more permanent basis. For Hammell, victory might ease the disgruntlement of the fans.