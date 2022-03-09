A decision on Philippe Coutinho's future at Aston Villa will not be rushed by the club, according to manager Steven Gerrard.

The Brazilian moved to Villa Park on loan from Barcelona in January and has recaptured the type of form he showed at Liverpool during his first spell in the Premier League.

Coutinho has scored three goals and provided three assists in the top flight since returning to English football but Gerrard insists the club are just focused on keeping the 29-year-old fit, rather than talks over a permanent deal.

"For me, it doesn't make any sense to make any decisions now," the Villa boss said.

"When he's physically in the right place, when he's comfortable and happy and enjoying his football, we all know we're dealing with a world-class talent.

"We just need to keep enjoying him, to keep him healthy from now until the end of the season and I'm sure he'll help us.

"To watch him and work with him and see him get back to his top form and enjoy his football again is a pleasure."