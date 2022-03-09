'The big problem is turning performances into points'

Roy Hodgson says he is longing for that "wonderful day" when Watford can pick up three points even when the "performance is lacking."

The Hornets have scored just four goals under their new manager but have seen an improvement in performances since Hodgson's arrival.

Despite having very few points to show for it, the former England manager praised his players.

"They have worked very hard to buy into some of the thoughts we have.

"We have got no complaints at all but the big problem is turning a decent performances into three points.

"On more than one occasion we have put in a more than decent performance but it's not led to points.

"Then you are back with the old dilemma - you know you need performances to get points, but you are still really hoping for that wonderful day when the performance is lacking but the points are there."