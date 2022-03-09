Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast, external

While Phillipe Coutinho deservedly walked away with most of the headlines from Saturday's 4-0 victory against Southampton, I think it also gave Villa supporters a glimpse into an exciting partnership.

With Ollie Watkins scoring the first goal following a Danny Ings pass to make it two in two, and the former Saints striker scoring Villa's fourth, it was the first time this season that both forwards scored in the same game, and judging by the celebrations any rumours that the two players don't get on were firmly put to bed.

To accommodate the two playing together, Emi Buendia's place in the starting XI has been sacrificed - and he can count himself very unlucky.

However, with Coutinho providing the creativity, the signs are that finally this partnership can really flourish, and with a struggling Leeds United on the horizon for the Villa boys on Thursday, hopefully the Watk-ings partnership can really catch fire!