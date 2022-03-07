Kevin de Bruyne could be the difference in Manchester City's title bid, according to the Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

The Belgium midfielder produced a brilliant display in City's win over Manchester United, scoring twice and providing an assist in the 4-1 win.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast after the Manchester derby, Edwards said: "It’s a really good title race we’ve got now which is wonderful for the Premier League.

"I was really interested to hear Pep Guardiola said Liverpool are the toughest team he’s ever come up against, which he’s never said before. I was racking my brains to think who else he’d come up against and he’s probably right.

"We have probably got the two best teams in Europe at the moment in Manchester City and Liverpool and I think it will come down to the wire. I think we all want Liverpool to win that game in hand as neutrals and close that gap to three points. Then suddenly they have to face each other one last time with 10 games to go.

"Manchester City had that stumble against Tottenham but then they go into a derby game and are utterly dominant. Kevin de Bruyne makes a really good team into a brilliant one and as long as Manchester City keep him fit until the end of the season I do think they will end up pipping Liverpool to the title."

