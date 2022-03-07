Tottenham v Everton: What does the form show?

Tottenham have lost just one of their past 18 Premier League games against Everton (W8 D9), though that did come in this fixture last season (1-0).

Following their 1-0 win in this fixture last term, Everton are looking to pick up back-to-back away league wins against Spurs for the first time since a run of three between August 2006 and November 2008.

Spurs have won nine of their past 12 Premier League games played on a Monday (D2 L1), with the only defeat in this run coming at home to Manchester City in October 2018 (1-0).