Lawro's predictions: Watford v Brighton

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Watford have not scored in either of their games since Roy Hodgson took charge, but he won't be too bothered about that right now. His first priority was shutting the back door because they were conceding far too many before he arrived.

There won't be many goals about in this game either and, because it's Brighton, it's going to be a draw, isn't it? That's what the Seagulls do.

Jeremy's prediction: 1-1

Find out how Lawro and Jeremy think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go