Why the mid-season break?

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last wee while, it's all due to the controversial Qatar World Cup taking place this winter.

Given Scotland haven't qualified, the break - taking place between 12 November and 17 December - might seem a touch unnecessary now, but the Premiership shutdown will remain in effect for a variety of logistical and commercial reasons.

Chief among those is that the group stages of the European club competitions must be completed a month earlier than normal and that Celtic, Rangers and Hearts are all guaranteed to be involved.

The latter will play on Thursday evenings, so must have six Premiership matches on Sundays. Fine. But what if their domestic opponents are one of the Old Firm, who might have a European engagement the following Tuesday? It'll be the end of August before that is known - far too late to wait and see.

"Having five teams in Europe is fantastic but presents additional fixturing challenges," says SPFL company secretary Calum Beattie. "We've had to build that in, trying to avoid certain matches on certain weekends, which gets quite complicated.

"We know they will play each other at some point so there's no competition integrity issues - it just means you've got to bake that constraint into the recipe. But if you add more constraints, it throws up other things you don't like..."