Your thoughts on Wolves' transfer window

There's one week to go until the transfer window closes and we've been asking for your thoughts on Wolves so far - who should Bruno Lage buy, sell or keep?

Here are some of your views so far:

Sachin: I think we should sign Renato Sanches as he could play on the left/right/centre/centre attacking midfield. I think we have ben needing this type of player.

Tom: To let Traore go for anything under £30m would be an outrage, especially to a Premier League rival.

Robert: Wolves are good at defending and have a great team spirit. What is painfully evident is that they need strikers! The goals for is pathetic so they need to buy a couple of good strikers now.

Stuart: I have long admired Divock Origi at Liverpool and if Traore is to move on then I think Wolves should try there for a replacement. But there is a need for reinforcements among the centre-halves. Phil Jones or Eric Bailey at Manchester United could make good squad players for cover there.

