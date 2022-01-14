Alan Penfold: I think we need to turn up when we play the teams around us. It’s not rocket science. We can’t keep blaming the manager, the players are responsible, and they’ve turned up against Everton and Man Utd this season, so why not anyone else? Time to stand up and be counted!

Lee: The transfers so far are sound and will hopefully bolster our leaky defence. We could also do with another strong defender and a creative, top class midfielder but that's easier to say than find at this time of the season. I just hope Ranieri is given the whole season to sort this out.

Ian: Again buying unknown and untested players on the cheap. I hope it’s enough but I fear it won’t be.

Anon: I predicted Watford would be relegated as soon as they got promoted. The owners have, in the past, failed to spend wisely enough in crucial areas. Last season, the defence was excellent - for the Championship - but needed to be bolstered for the Premier League. Only now has that happened. I hope the newcomers help us, or it's goodbye Sarr and Dennis.

