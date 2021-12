Wolves v Burnley: Confirmed team news

Wolves make two changes from their 0-0 draw at Norwich on Saturday.

Out drop the suspended Ruben Neves and Barcelona loanee Francisco Trincao with Leander Dendoncker and Adama Traore coming in.

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Traore, Jimenez, Hwang.

Subs: Moulden, Ruddy, Hoever, Trincao, Silva, Cundle, Bueno, Campbell.