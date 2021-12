The all-Premier League fixture between West Ham and Leeds in the FA Cup third round has been picked as a live TV game.

David Moyes and Marcelo Bielsa's sides met in the league in September, with the Hammers winning 2-1 at Elland Road.

They meet again in the reverse fixture on 16 January, just seven days after their FA Cup encounter, which is live on ITV as one of six televised fixtures.