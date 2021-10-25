Southampton 2–2 Burnley: The pick of the stats
Southampton have lost just two of their last eight Premier League games ( won one, drawn five), after losing five of the eight before that ( won two, drawn one).
Burnley have now dropped 12 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other side (Southampton are third with seven points lost).
The Clarets are without a win in 12 Premier League games ( drawn four, lost eight), equalling their longest-ever winless run in the competition (12 games ending in January 2010).