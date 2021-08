Leicester want 21-year-old Schalke centre-back Ozan Kabak - who spent the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool - and West Ham's Issa Diop, 24, to help ease their defensive injury crisis. (Leicester Mercury)

The Foxes are also keen on signing Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, if James Maddison leaves the club. (Football London)

