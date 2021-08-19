Dyche on transfers, injuries and trip to Anfield
- Published
Dan Jewell, BBC Radio Lancashire
Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Burnley visit Liverpool on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Burnley boss:
He refused to comment on the specifics of Burnley’s transfer window, but added: "We’re attempting to work on a few things that have got away from us”;
He played down any rumours linking the club to Lyon’s Maxwell Cornet;
Former Burnley winger Aaron Lennon is training with the Clarets and scored in a friendly at Manchester United this week. The free agent has "trained well and hard, and he’s in contention of what we do next";
There is no timeframe for injury returns but he hopes Kevin Long and Dale Stephens will be back "sooner rather than later";
Speaking about his side’s victory at Anfield last season, Dyche feels they caught Liverpool at a "slower period when they weren’t quite firing and we delivered a good performance";
He wants his team to concentrate on Saturday and "once again try to turn around the thinking from most in football that you’re going to get beaten".