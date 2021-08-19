BBC Sport

Dyche on transfers, injuries and trip to Anfield

Dan Jewell, BBC Radio Lancashire

Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Burnley visit Liverpool on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Burnley boss:

  • He refused to comment on the specifics of Burnley’s transfer window, but added: "We’re attempting to work on a few things that have got away from us”;

  • He played down any rumours linking the club to Lyon’s Maxwell Cornet;

  • Former Burnley winger Aaron Lennon is training with the Clarets and scored in a friendly at Manchester United this week. The free agent has "trained well and hard, and he’s in contention of what we do next";

  • There is no timeframe for injury returns but he hopes Kevin Long and Dale Stephens will be back "sooner rather than later";

  • Speaking about his side’s victory at Anfield last season, Dyche feels they caught Liverpool at a "slower period when they weren’t quite firing and we delivered a good performance";

  • He wants his team to concentrate on Saturday and "once again try to turn around the thinking from most in football that you’re going to get beaten".