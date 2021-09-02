George Cummins, BBC Sport

A strong Arsenal XI beat a young Brentford side 4-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at London Colney on Thursday.

The Gunners squad featured several players who aren’t away on international duty.

The four goals - all coming in the second half - were scored by Gabriel, Alexandre Lacazette and Cedric Soares, who got two.

Mikel Arteta will surely be very pleased to see some senior players getting some minutes under their belt after the poor start to the season.

Crucially for the Spanish boss, Ben White playing alongside Gabriel at the back for the first time - two defenders he will be hoping to start at home to Norwich next weekend.

Arsenal line-up: Ramsdale, Chambers, White (Hutchinson 76), Mari, Gabriel (Holding 69), Cedric, Maitland-Niles, Elneny (Patino 33), Martinelli, Lacazette, Pepe.