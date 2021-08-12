BBC Sport

Pep Guardiola and the flying geese

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola obsesses over tiny details, we know that.

But in a new documentary released by City's in-house media team, flying geese have become his latest fix.

The documentary 'Together' on CityTV+ shows the final 46 days of the 2020-21 season.

Harry Dunn, performance analyst, tells viewers: "It must have been the end of last season, maybe. We had geese fly over in an arrowhead [formation].

"It was about week later, I went on the manager's computer to give him the analysis and he had a screenshot on there.

"He said: 'Look at this'. It was the geese flying over. He said 'It's amazing, they work together as a team'."

Look out for the arrowhead formation at the Etihad this season...