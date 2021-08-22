Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl tells Match of the Day: "I think we tried this time in a different way. We wanted to change something because you know out history in the second half. We could see that the plan was going in the right direction and this is a big step forward for us.

On the challenge on Bruno Fernandes leading to Southampton's goal: "I was always a big fan of letting the game run a little bit more. This is why I liked English football to be honest. This is why the English football is different to other leagues because of this situation."

On Valentino Livramento: On his position, he shows how good he is. That was the reason I immediately gave him the chance to play. Keep it calm about him, he has a lot of good but he has a lot of things still to learn and we will help him."