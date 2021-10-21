Arsenal v Aston Villa: What does the form show?

Arsenal had won seven of their nine Premier League games on a Friday before the beginning of last season (drawn two). Since then, however, the Gunners have lost each of their last two such fixtures at home to Everton (1-0) and away to Brentford (2-0) on the opening day this season.

Of the 12 Premier League sides to have featured at least 10 times in the league on a Friday, only Leicester (one from 12) and Spurs (two from 11) have a lower win ratio in such fixtures than Aston Villa (two from 10), beating Spurs 4-1 in December 1997 and Everton 2-0 in August 2019.