Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolves: The pick of the stats

  • Crystal Palace have registered back-to-back top-flight wins for the first time since January-February 2021, when one of those two victories was also a home win over Wolves.

  • The home side has won each of the last four Premier League matches without conceding in fixtures involving Crystal Palace and Wolves, with both sides managing two wins each.

  • Wolves have failed to score in six of their last eight trips to London in the Premier League, suffering five defeats across this run (won two, drawn one) – as many defeats as in their 18 such games beforehand.