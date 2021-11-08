Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolves: The pick of the stats
Crystal Palace have registered back-to-back top-flight wins for the first time since January-February 2021, when one of those two victories was also a home win over Wolves.
The home side has won each of the last four Premier League matches without conceding in fixtures involving Crystal Palace and Wolves, with both sides managing two wins each.
Wolves have failed to score in six of their last eight trips to London in the Premier League, suffering five defeats across this run (won two, drawn one) – as many defeats as in their 18 such games beforehand.