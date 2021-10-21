Man Utd 3-2 Atalanta: The pick of the stats
Manchester United have won a Champions League game from two or more goals down for the third time – no side has done so more often in the competition (Arsenal also three).
United have conceded in each of their last 12 home games in all competitions, their longest run without a clean sheet at Old Trafford since February 1964 (13).
Atalanta led 2-0 after 28 minutes, the second earliest a team has led 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Champions League, after Braga in October 2012 (20 minutes). Manchester United also came back to win that match 3-2.