Champions League draw 'more interesting' second time round

Football journalist Rory Smith believes the Champions League last-16 fixtures are better overall after the redraw.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "The second draw is slightly better. There are more balanced ties in this one.

"It’s a shame to lose PSG v Manchester United for the Ronaldo v Messi easy narrative point of view, but PSG v Real Madrid is nicely balanced. You’d expect PSG to get through in terms of their star power, but Carlo Ancelotti has got Real playing quite well.

"I think Inter Milan v Liverpool is a better tie than RB Salzburg v Liverpool. You’d expect Liverpool to get through but I think Inter are more of a threat.

"Atletico Madrid v United is a good draw and an interesting battle as neither of them are as good as they used to be. Manchester City will sail through. It’s good for Chelsea both times.

"This is a slightly more interesting draw, but it would be more interesting if they just abolished same country protection."

Hear more reaction to the Champions League draw from 2'05 on BBC Sounds