Brentford 2-1 Watford - Claudio Ranieri reaction

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri to BBC Sport: "It was unbelievable. We lost the chance to get a second goal. In the end I have to say they deserved to win the game. We were too nervous, I don't know why. Sometimes we need to be more calm and understand the situation better.

"I don't know why in the second half we went too deep and had no threat. That's football, that's the Premier League, you always have to focus 100%, and you have to be strong and ready for the battle."