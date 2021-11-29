Lack of depth big problem for Lage

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Bruno Lage has spelled out two major concerns at several recent press conferences - and on Saturday they were demonstrated on the field at Carrow Road in a scruffy mongrel of a match, that had all the noise and spectacle that makes the Premier League so widely admired around the world but little of its pedigree as the players battled the grim weather.

Lage’s primary requirement from his side – in common with most managers - is consistency, but this game represented another lurch in form after their fluent display to beat West Ham seven days previously.

This cannot all be explained by the unexpected absence of Daniel Podence, struck out of the squad at apparently short notice by a Covid-19 test result, but the mischievous wing-play he brought to that win was badly missed.

Lage, as usual, had the energetic frustration of a man trying to light a camp fire in a downpour, and Wolves barely smouldered.

In the second half, Norwich began to carry more threat, but Wolves had no response, highlighting Lage’s second problem. With Francisco Trincao replacing Podence, and Willy Boly out of commission, there was an empty seat on the bench, even with a third goalkeeper in the travelling party, a frequent quirk of Wolves in 2021.

This vacancy would seem irrelevant on a better day, and is only noticeable because of the indulgent move to allow nine substitutes to be named (in decades to come, children will perhaps ask their grandparents how, in the old days, managers ever coped with only seven).

It was symbolic, however, of the lack of depth Lage is faced with currently.