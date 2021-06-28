Not the sight Belgium - or Manchester City - fans wanted to see as Kevin de Bruyne hobbled off just after half-time in Sunday's last-16 win over Portugal.

The midfielder was still suffering from a first-half foul by Joao Palhinha and then spent the rest of the game with ice wrapped round his left ankle.

De Bruyne's fitness will be a huge concern before Friday's quarter-final with Italy, and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez said after the match that there was "no diagnosis".

"It was a really bad tackle [on De Bruyne] and we will see," Martinez added.

De Bruyne was forced off in City's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea with nose and eye socket fractures and missed Belgium's opening match of the tournament.

