Seeking success on the south coast
Leeds need one more victory to guarantee a top-half finish in the Premier League for the first time since 2002. However, they haven't had much joy on recent trips to Tuesday's opponents Southampton.
- Leeds are looking to complete a league double over Southampton for the first time since the 2005-06 Championship season.
- They last won both Premier League fixtures in a season against the Saints in 2001-02.
- This is the first time Southampton have hosted Leeds in the Premier League since a 2-1 victory in January 2004.
- The Saints have won five of their past six home league games against United, including the past three.