There's one week to go until the transfer window closes and we've been asking for your thoughts on Leeds so far - who should Marcelo Bielsa buy, sell or keep?

Here are some of your views:

Mark: We need a midfielder like Nahitan Nandez or Boubacar Kamara who Leeds have long been linked with. Other than these two an uninjured Leeds is a match for any team on their day.

Andy Blackburn: Leeds should bring back James Milner. His expertise and dead ball plays would be a big short-term answer to a lot of Leeds' immediate problems. It would also give everyone a fantastic lift.

Anon: Need a goalscorer for at least the rest of the season as Bamford is injured again. Diego Costa, Divock Origi or even Daniel Sturridge, if fit, have points to prove and little outlay.

Nick: Leeds need at least two new faces in midfield, a striker and some cover in defence. I would be happy with loan deals. Don't think they will sign anyone though. We don't really have the funds to force deals through.

Who do you think Leeds should be looking at for the rest of the transfer window? Have your say