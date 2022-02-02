On whether Watford players have reacted well since his arrival, Hodgson said: "I’ve been very happy with their response - the enthusiasm and the work ethic is good.

"When it comes to if you are getting your message across, we’ll find out in the next weeks and the games. I’m not certain Ray and I could have done an awful lot more in this time. But it's going to take more than eight or nine days to say we are satisfied.

"I had no input whatsoever on any of the signings and I don’t intend to have any input in whether the squad has to be reduced, which I know they have to do.

"One thing I didn’t do was to sit with the board and talk about the signings that need to be made. The signings the club wanted to make, they had made at the start of the transfer window. I’m learning to know them, find out more about them, find out how we can best use them.

"When it comes to transfers you can strike my name off your list in terms of influencing it."