Hodgson says he couldn't resist the job offer from Watford, which he admitted came out of the blue.

"It was an exciting offer I received," he said. "A club that decided they need a new coach for the last four months of the season.

"I wasn’t expecting any calls from Watford, or anyone else for that matter, but when the call arrived and it was made clear I was the man they wanted to do the job, it was a very exciting job to accept. There are good players at the club.

"I've had six or seven months away. The football pitch and the thought of working every day with players was something I knew I would find hard to resist.

"I thought I would find it easier to resist than I have found it. That’s why I was never going to turn down. It was the siren call from a mermaid as the sailor passes by on his ship.

"It was out of the blue but I'm glad it came because I am ready."