Who is your favourite PFA Player of the Year?

Voted for as the best player in the league by your own peers - the ultimate accolade.

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards will return in the spring with their latest series of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast on BBC Sounds, ranking their top 10s from an assortment of topics across the Premier League era.

You can choose your top three from a shortlist and the trio will see your choices before they record the pod.

Manchester City's midfield maestro has made the list having won the award twice - including a stunning 2019-20 campaign in which he equalled the record number of assists in a single season.

Kevin de Bruyne (2019-20, 2020-21)

One of the best passers the Premier League has seen, De Bruyne has the quality to pick out a defence-splitting ball.

The 2019-20 season will be remembered for Liverpool finally winning the Premier League title, but Belgium international De Bruyne was the undoubted star man of the campaign, netting 13 goals and equalling Thierry Henry's record of 20 assists in a single campaign.

He netted a further six goals and laid on 13 more assists the following season, and this time it was enough for City to wrestle the title away from the Reds.

