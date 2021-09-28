'Statement performance? Wait and see'

Arsenal fans should not get carried away by Sunday’s dominant derby victory over Tottenham, insists former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton.

The Gunners made it three wins on the spin with an impressive 3-1 triumph at the Emirates but Sutton says Arsenal must not forget they began the Premier League season with three straight defeats.

“Arsenal are absolutely flying at this moment in time but a few weeks ago, it was all ‘Arteta out’, wasn’t it?” Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club.

“We don’t know whether it’s a statement performance, it’s wait and see. They’re inconsistent.

“Where were these players and that impact a couple of weeks ago? Some of them were injured but they still had enough, let’s not make excuses.

“I think everybody agrees they have great potential but when can these players turn that potential into becoming title challengers or challenging for the Champions League again?”

